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Government e-Marketplace promotes dedicated digital storefront to support local artisans
In Short
The collection includes handicrafts, handlooms, artisanal foods, pantry products, and personal care items. It offers government buyers gifting options for official ceremonies, conferences, state events, foreign delegations, employee recognition, retirement functions, and festive occasions.
New Delhi: In a bid to support local artisans, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is promoting ‘The AABHAR Collection’, a dedicated digital storefront showcasing curated gift items and hampers that reflect India’s rich cultural heritage, an official statement said on Monday.
The collection includes handicrafts, handlooms, artisanal foods, pantry products, and personal care items. It offers government buyers gifting options for official ceremonies, conferences, state events, foreign delegations, employee recognition, retirement functions, and festive occasions.
“The ‘AABHAR Collection’ marks an important milestone in enhancing visibility of indigenous arts and crafts, showcasing the rich tapestry of Indian heritage and culture, and empowering underserved seller groups through the network of Central and State Handicraft and Handloom Emporiums,” said Mihir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, GeM.
According to the statement, the collection features products associated with the One District, One Product (ODOP) initiative and Geographical Indication (GI) tags, providing government buyers with convenient access to distinctive regional products while supporting artisans, weavers, rural entrepreneurs and women-led enterprises.
The collection features 294 product catalogue listings from 10 State and Central Handloom and Handicraft Emporiums.
“These include COTTAGE from Central Cottage Industries Emporium, KHADI INDIA from the Khadi and Village Industries Commission, Garvi Gurjari (Gujarat), Himcrafts (Himachal Pradesh), Jharcraft (Jharkhand), Cauvery (Karnataka), Mrignayani (Madhya Pradesh), Marhati (Maharashtra), Purbashree (NorthEast) and Poompuhar (Tamil Nadu),” said the Commerce Ministry.
Seven additional government emporiums and organisations are at an advanced stage of completing the seller's onboarding process, which will enable them to offer their curated products through the AABHAR Collection storefront.
“The idea was to provide an effective market linkage to the country’s artisanal ecosystem by integrating them through this #VocalForLocal storefront on GeM with the country’s public procurement landscape,” said Additional Chief Executive Officer, GeM, Ajit B. Chavan.
The collection enables Ministries, Departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other government buyers to meet their gifting requirements while supporting indigenous products and local livelihoods, he added.
Government e-Marketplace promotes dedicated digital storefront to support local artisans
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