Government extends the validity of DL, RC & other documents related to Vehicles till June

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Friday, March 26, 2021, extended the validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 till June 30, 2021. This includes documents such as fitness, permit, driving License (DL) and registration certificate (RC).

The Ministry has said this step has been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and help citizens in availing of the services related to transport. This will also ensure that citizens, transporters, and various other organizations, which are operating under this difficult time, do not get harassed or face difficulty.

In an advisory to states, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it is extending the validity of fitness, permit, driving licence, registration and other documents whose extension of validity could not be granted due to lockdown and which had expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by March 31, 2021.

It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020, in connection with an extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

MoRTH also advised the enforcement authorities to treat such documents as valid till June 30, 2021, as this will help out the citizens to avail transport-related services.

At the same time, the ministry also stated that this may be the last advisory in this regard. It has asked the states to implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens are not harassed or face difficulties. Earlier through various notifications, it was advised that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned documents may be treated to be valid till March 31, 2021.