Government receives 26 bids for auction of 11 Coal Mines for Sale of Coal

Coal Ministry has received 26 bids for the auction of eleven Coal Mines for the Sale of Coal. Two or more bids have been received for five coal mines. The process of the 4th tranche of the auction of coal mines for sale of coal was launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on December 16, 2021. The last date of submission of the Technical Bid was February 28, 2022.

As part of the auction process, Technical Bids comprising of online and offline bid documents were opened here today, i.e., Wednesday, March 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM onwards in the presence of the bidders.

The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of the bidders. Subsequently, sealed envelopes containing offline bid documents were also opened in the presence of bidders. The entire process was displayed on the screen for the bidders.

The bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary Technical Evaluation Committee and Technically Qualified Bidders would be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction to be conducted on the MSTC portal from March 24, 2022.

The highest number of eight bids has been received for the Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine. Utkal B1 and B2 coal mines received six bids while Chinora received four bids and Rabodih OCP received three bids. On the other hand, Binda, Alaknanda, Datima, Dongeri Tal – II and Rampia & Dip Side of Rampia received one bid each.