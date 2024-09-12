Live
- 2023 ODI WC generated economic impact of $1.39 bn: ICC
- Six UN relief workers killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza
- Bumrah has been uniquely crafted by God, says Akash
- Win over England: Lankans make big gains in rankings
- Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku
- MP: Wall of Datia's fort collapses; 3 bodies recovered, 2 rescued
- Cocaine purchase at Olympics: Australian player suspended
- Colombia shock champ Argentina
- Paris Olympics bronze-medalists enter semis: Raj’s trick helps India thrash Malaysia 8-1
- Karnataka Congress govt will pay a huge price for attack on Hindus, says BJP leader
Govt launches exim trade portal
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched a trade portal to provide all kinds of information related to exports and imports, a move which would help new as well as existing entrepreneurs.
The Trade Connect ePlatform is developed in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, EXIM Bank, TCS, Department of Financial Services (DFS), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Launching the portal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that it would act as a one-stop solution for all kinds of information such as customs duties, rules and regulations. The portal is set to address information asymmetry by offering exporters comprehensive support and resources.
