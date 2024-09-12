Govt launches exim trade portal

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday launched a trade portal to provide all kinds of information related to exports and imports, a move which would help new as well as existing entrepreneurs.

The Trade Connect ePlatform is developed in collaboration with the Ministry of MSME, EXIM Bank, TCS, Department of Financial Services (DFS), and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Launching the portal, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that it would act as a one-stop solution for all kinds of information such as customs duties, rules and regulations. The portal is set to address information asymmetry by offering exporters comprehensive support and resources.

