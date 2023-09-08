Live
- Ours is not an operation, a hand of friendship: DCM DK Shivakumar
- BJP-JD(S) to fight LS polls unitedly in Karnataka, says Yediyurappa
- Kolkata-based school loses CISCE affiliation, parents agitate
- Novel device to monitor transplanted organs for early signs of rejection
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and family in Ranthambore
- Traffic advisory issued ahead of WWE matches in Hyderabad
- Hyderabad: Home guard who self-immolated 3 days ago, succumbs
- TTD enhances measures for safety of devotees at walkway, likely to install iron fence
- Bommai confirmed the alliance with JDS, Yeddyurappa disclosed the information sent by Shah
- Ahead of G20 Summit, S.Korea launches advertising campaign to highlight 'friendship
Govt notifies amendments to GST Law
New Delhi: The government has notified amendments to GST Law in relation to the valuation methodology to be adopted by online gaming companies and casinos for calculating tax.The Finance Ministry notified on September 6, the amendments to the Central GST law for calculating value of supply in case of online gaming and casinos as per the decision of the GST council taken last month in its meeting on August 2.
The notification clarified that winnings by any player would remain tax-neutral, as the entire tax is collected at first stage only.
The changes have been introduced as a part of amendments made to the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) rules 2017, updated in CGST (Third Amendment) rules, 2023.
