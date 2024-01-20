  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Govt suspends 28 SAIL officials amid Lokpal investigation

Govt suspends 28 SAIL officials amid Lokpal investigation
x
Highlights

The Ministry of Steel has suspended V.S. Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial), SAIL and A.K. Tulsiani, Director (Finance) of public sector steel giant SAIL with immediate effect.

New Delhi : The Ministry of Steel has suspended V.S. Chakravarthy, Director (Commercial), SAIL and A.K. Tulsiani, Director (Finance) of public sector steel giant SAIL with immediate effect.

“Complying with the instructions from the Ministry of Steel, SAIL has also placed 26 numbers of Below Board Level officials of the company on suspension with immediate effect,” the company said.

It said that the issue pertains to some investigations being carried out as per the directions of the Lokpal. SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash said that the company’s business is being carried out as usual and it is not going to impact the performance of the company.

“We are dedicated to uphold the highest standards of corporate governance and ethical conduct. SAIL continues to stand strong in the industry focussing on quality and customer satisfaction,” Amarendu Prakash.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X