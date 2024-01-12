Live
- Police Commissioner felicitates 45 Traffic Farishtey volunteers
- Dismissed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal starts an AI Startup; Details
- BS Maqbool receives warm weclome in Nallacheruvu and Nambulapulakunta Mandals
- Ahoy home! Passengers call for increase in bus fleet
- Srimat Qadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam hundi fetches Rs.65,74,179/-
- Discord layoff 17 per cent of workforce; Details
- GHMC bags five awards in Swachh Survekshan
- Situation along border sensitive: Army Chief
- AP & TS NCC cadets impress VP with RDC 2024 perfomances
- Micron’s semicon unit will be operational by 2025
Just In
Govt to sell ‘enemy property’ shares
Highlights
New Delhi: The central government on Thursday said it is planning to sell over 2.91 lakh ‘enemy property’ shares in 84 companies to individuals and...
New Delhi: The central government on Thursday said it is planning to sell over 2.91 lakh ‘enemy property’ shares in 84 companies to individuals and corporates in tranches as it looks to dispose of assets of individuals who had migrated to Pakistan and China.
In the first tranche, the government is looking to sell about 1.88 lakh shares in 20 companies and has invited bids from 10 categories of buyers, including individuals, NRIs, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), trusts and companies by February 8, according to a public notice. Assets left behind by people who have taken citizenship of Pakistan and China - mostly between 1947 and 1962 - are called ‘enemy property’.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS