Goyal explores deeper cooperation across chips, clean energy, critical minerals with German minister

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said he had a productive meeting with Heleen Herbert, Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy of the Netherlands.

The leaders explored deeper cooperation across semiconductors, green hydrogen, clean energy transition, critical minerals, and advanced manufacturing.

“Also discussed leveraging the India-EU FTA to expand trade flows, build resilient supply chains, and unlock new avenues of growth for both our nations,” Goyal said in a post on X.

India has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen economic ties with the Netherlands, exploring new avenues for trade and investment, and deepening engagement with the Indian community. Goyal’s visit featured engagements with stakeholders in the maritime and logistics sector in Rotterdam, interaction with the Indian community in Amsterdam, and media engagement, according to an official statement.

Goyal undertook a tour of the Port of Rotterdam, accompanied by its Chief Executive Officer, Boudewijn Siemons. The visit highlighted the strategic importance of Rotterdam, Europe's largest port, as a gateway for Indian goods to the European market and a key hub for international trade and global supply chains.

“We exchanged views on advancing port-led growth, enhancing logistics efficiency, strengthening supply chain connectivity, and unlocking new opportunities for trade and investment. As India modernises its existing ports and develops state-of-the-art maritime infrastructure, there is immense potential to collaborate with the Port of Rotterdam, draw on its expertise, and strengthen India-Netherlands cooperation,” Goyal highlighted.

The Minister's visit to the Port of Rotterdam underscored the Netherlands' strategic importance as a gateway to Europe, particularly in the context of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement. With the Agreement expected to create significant new opportunities for Indian exporters, the Netherlands' world-class ports, logistics infrastructure and connectivity with European markets can play an important role in facilitating increased trade flows and strengthening India-Europe supply chains.



