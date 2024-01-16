Greek bulk carrier hit by missile in Red Sea

London : A Malta-flagged, Greek-owned vessel has been hit by a missile in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, media reports said. It is the third incident involving the bulk carrier, believed to be named Zografia, in the last 24 hours.

The attack comes after the US military announced that it has seized Iranian-supplied weapons bound for the Houthis during an operation last week, BBC reported. Reports said that the US has hit more targets in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

The US and UK launched a wave of airstrikes against dozens of Houthi targets on 11 January following attacks by the Iran-backed group on ships and vessels in the Red Sea.

The Houthis have vowed to retaliate while the US said it had shot down a missile fired towards one of its warships from a Houthi area of Yemen, BBC reported.

Several vessels have been targeted by the Houthi fighters since November in protest against Israel's war with Hamas.

The US said that analysis from the weapons it seized from a ship near the Yemen coast suggested the Houthis had been using the same kind of weapons in their Red Sea attacks.

The seizure took place on 11 January near the coast of Somalia - the same day as the first US-UK airstrikes.

