Grid Dynamics to expand Hyderabad centre

Hyderabad: Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc, a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, announced its plans to significantly expand its existing delivery center in Hyderabad. The company will work to create new employment and internship opportunities across its diverse engineering capabilities, to materially grow its presence in India.

The additional investment in Hyderabad operations was announced after a meeting in San Francisco, CA, between Lloyd Carney, Chairman of the Board, Grid Dynamics, Eric Benhamou, Director of the Board, Grid Dynamics, Rajeev Sharma CTO and GM of Grid Dynamics India, Rahul Bindlish, VP Strategic Sales and Partnerships, and Principal Secretary, Telangana IT Department, Jayesh Ranjan.

“The State of Telangana is known for its progressive policies, skilled workforce, and robust infrastructure. In particular, Telangana’s ability to support extensive manufacturing initiatives is strategically meaningful for global enterprises. The region has consistently attracted investment from national and international companies,” the State government said in a statement.

“Grid Dynamics has redoubled its commitment to growing its presence in this important geography. This announcement also embodies the company’s commitment to its recently unveiled GigaCube growth framework, which identifies Geo Scalability and the expansion of its manufacturing solutions as foundational pillars of its long-term success,” the statement added.