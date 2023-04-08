GRT Jewellers announces Akshaya Tritiya offers

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, one of India's largest jewellery brands, celebrates Akshaya Tritiya with purity and auspiciousness. Since 1964, it is known for its purity and craftsmanship in creating exquisite, traditional and contemporary jewellery. It adds shine to the golden moments of their customers' lives and the journey continues this Akshaya Tritiya too.

This Akshaya Tritiya, GRT Jewellers is introducing the largest collection of latest designs in gold, diamond, platinum, silver and gemstones. It announced special offers that include 20 per cent off on wastage (VA) for gold jewellery, no VA for gold coins, 10 per cent off on value of diamonds and uncut diamonds (except solitaires), 25 per cent off on making charges of silver articles and 10 per cent off on MRP for silver jewellery. Also, customers can pre-book their jewellery to stay protected against gold price fluctuations. If the price falls on the day of Akshaya Tritiya, the difference will be refunded. GR 'Anand' Anathpadmanabhan, Managing Director of GRT, said: "Akshaya Tritiya is one of the biggest celebrations and we know what it means in the lives of our customers, we want to celebrate this auspicious day with them by making the day even more auspicious and prosperous for them."