GRT Jewellers donates Rs 1.03 cr to 3 organisations

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers, one of the South India’s premier jewellery brands, has been on a mission to add value and contribute to the society at the highest and lowest levels possible.

It has made a donation worth Rs 1.03 crore to three notable organisations that are working towards serving the society. One of the institutions to receive an aid of Rs 50 lakh is The Cancer Institute, Chennai. Also known as the Adyar Cancer Institute, it is a non-profit cancer treatment and research Centre established in 1952. This donation will be used as support for 20 General ward cancer patients for Robotic Surgery.

Concurrently, Aram Charitable Trust, Puzhal, Chennai, which provides holistic support to those in need, focusing on education, healthcare, and livelihood development, was handed over the donation of Rs 28 lakh for the purchase of permanent home to accommodate Orphan Special Girl Children.

Also, a donation of Rs 25 lakh was given to Public Health Centre –West Mambalam, Chennai, to support economically backward children for free vaccination for one year and purchase of medical equipment.