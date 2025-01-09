GRT Jewellers marks 60th year with festive offers

Hyderabad: GRT Jewellers celebrates its 60th year with a special festive campaign, offering up to 25 per cent off on gold, diamond, and silver jewellery. Known for quality and trust, GRT has 61 branches across India and Singapore, marking its legacy with exclusive offers for Pon Pongal and Swarna Sankranti.

GR Anand Ananthapadmanabhan, MD, GRT Jewellers, said: “Agriculture is the root of our heritage, and in the same spirit, buying new jewellery during festivals is a cherished tradition that defines us. With this in mind, we have curated this campaign to celebrate the season as a ‘Jewellery Harvest’. Drawing from our 60-year legacy, these ‘Pon Pongal’ and ‘Swarna Sankranti’ offers are designed to add a touch ofelegance and tradition to your festivities. We warmly invite everyone to explore our latestcollections and create lasting memories this season.”

GR Radhakrishnan, MD, GRT Jewellers, said: “We are delighted to unveil the offers of our new campaign, along with an extensive collection of thelatest designs that reflect the timeless beauty and craftsmanship for which GRT is renowned. Known for seamlessly blending tradition with contemporary artistry, GRT continues to becherished by families across generations for its unmatched quality and variety. We wish everyone a wonderful start to 2025 and a truly memorable festive season.”