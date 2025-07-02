GST mop-up zooms 6.2% to `1.85 L cr in June

New Delhi: India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection rose to Rs1.85 lakh crore during June this year, marking a 6.2 per cent increase compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official data released on Tuesday. Although collections registered a robust growth to remain above Rs1.8 lakh crore, they were lower than the all-time high of Rs2.37 lakh crore recorded in April and Rs2.01 lakh crore in May.

A study by the Finance Ministry noted that GST helped households save at least four per cent on monthly expenses in total. Consumers now spend less on daily necessities.

GST has also transformed the logistics industry. Long queues of trucks at State borders and corruption-prone checkpoints have become a thing of the past. Goods now move faster and more freely across state lines.

AP Collections

In a record of sorts, Andhra Pradesh Government has achieved a record net GST revenue of Rs.8,860 crore in Q1 accounting for a growth of 3.40%. Total tax collections in Q1 including all sectors stood at Rs.13,361 crore compared to Rs.13,096 crore in FYI 2024-25, showing a growth of 2.02%. This indicates a sustained and healthy growth trajectory over the same period.

For three consecutive months from April, 2025 the State has recovered the biggest-ever net GST collections for each respective month when compared to any previous finance year.

Chief Commissioner of State Taxes A Babu said the remarkable performance highlights the State’s strong economic recovery, effective enforcement actions and success of targeted policy initiatives aimed at expanding the tax based and compliance rate. He said the steady upward trend in GST collections not only demonstrates the resilience of Andhra Pradesh’s revenue systems but also the increasing vitality of its commercial and industrial sectors.