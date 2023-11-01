Live
GST revenue in Oct rises 5% to Rs 1,72,003 cr over September
New Delhi: The gross GST revenue in October rose by 5.7 per cent to Rs 1,72,003 crore from Rs 1,62,712 crore in September.
Of the Rs 1,72,003 crore GST collections, Rs 30,062 crore was CGST, Rs 38,171 crore was SGST, Rs 91,315 crore (including Rs 42,127 crore collected on import of goods) was IGST and Rs 12,456 crore (including Rs 1,294 crore collected on import of goods) is cess.
The government has settled Rs 42,873 crore to CGST and Rs 36,614 crore to SGST from IGST.
The total revenue of Centre and the states in the month of October, 2023 after regular settlement is Rs 72,934 crore for CGST and Rs 74,785 crore for SGST.
The gross GST revenue for the month of October, 2023 is 13 per cent higher than that in the same month last year.