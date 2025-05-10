Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy roadshow held in Hyd

Hyderabad: Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd, in partnership with the Government of Gujarat and the Department of Science and Technology, successfully hosted the third roadshow for the Gujarat IT/ITeS Policy 2022-27 in the city. Organised in association with Assocham, the event at Hyderabad received a phenomenal response, attracting over 200 leading IT and ITeS companies from across India. It showcased Gujarat’s transformative initiatives and policies, while introducing Ganesh Housing’s flagship project, Million Minds Tech City, to Hyderabad’s tech network.

The highlight of the roadshow was the unveiling of Million Minds Tech City, an ambitious project by Ganesh Housing Corporation Limited that promises to revolutionise the technology landscape of Gujarat.