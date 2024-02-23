Gurugram civic body to seal tax defaulter's property

Live
Just In
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has launched a drive against those who have not paid property tax for a long period, officials said on Friday.
Under the campaign, the civic body's taxation wing will identify and prepare a list of default property owners and take action against them, including sealing their property.
An MCG official told IANS that the taxation wing is checking the tax records, and the property of those who despite receiving MCG's notice deliberately did not pay property tax will be sealed. The property will be released only after the payment of property tax.
The officer also said that an MCG team has sealed three defaulter properties in the Gwal Pahari village, including the Ireo Gurugram Hills Society, and a property in Balola village.
"The Hills Society owes property tax of more than Rs 50 lakh to the MCG. Along with this, the team also sealed the building of Symphony Interiors located in Gwal Pahari due to non-payment of outstanding property tax of more than Rs 30 lakh," said Laxman Das, Zonal Taxation Officer.
The team also sealed a restaurant on which property tax of more than Rs 26 lakh is outstanding.