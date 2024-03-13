Live
Just In
HairOriginals opens new center in Hyd
Hyderabad: HairOriginals, the direct-to-consumer (D2C) hair extensions and wig brand, has announced opening of its largest experience center yet in Hi-Tech City, Hyderabad.
The 2,500-square-foot flagship store will offer a wide range of solutions for both men and women, marking a significant milestone for the brand.
The CEO of HairOriginals, Jitendra Sharma, highlighted the brand’s commitment to filling the gap for quality natural hair extension and wig products in Hyderabad. He emphasized the concept of 'Experience before Purchase' and hopes the new experience center will set a benchmark for future expansions.
With plans to host special events and offer discounts to the first 500 customers, HairOriginals aims to make a splash with its new store. The expanded space, two to three times larger than previous locations, will accommodate up to 20 customers at a time with a dedicated staff of 25 members. Customers can expect a full range of hair extensions, including scalp toppers, invisible side patches, volumizers, and clip sets, with free trial services available.