HAL civil aviation portfolio on show at Wings India; SJ-100 debuts

Hyderabad: State-owned aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) showcases its expanding civil aviation portfolio at Wings India 2026, being held at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad from January 28 to 31.

The highlights of HAL’s participation will include the H-228 commuter aircraft, the Dhruv New Generation (NG) helicopter and the Super Jet (SJ) 100 regional aircraft, which made its formal debut at the biennial civil aviation show.

“HAL is steadily expanding its civil aviation footprint, and the showcase of the Dhruv NG, H-228 and the SJ-100 trinity at Wings India reflects our focused thrust on strengthening regional connectivity, civil utility operations and future-ready aircraft programmes, while reinforcing India’s journey towards self-reliance in civil aviation,” HAL Chairman and Managing Director D K Sunil said.