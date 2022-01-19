HAL signs contract for export of ALH to Mauritius

In line with Government's vision to boost defence exports to friendly foreign countries, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a contract with the Government of Mauritius (GoM) for the export of one Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH Mk III) for Mauritius Police Force.

The Government of Mauritius already operates HAL built ALH and Do-228 aircraft. With this contract, HAL and GoM have further strengthened the long-standing business relations spanning over three decades.

The contract was signed by Mr. BK Tripathy, General Manager, Helicopter Division-HAL and Mr. OK Dabidin, Secretary of Home Affairs, Prime Minister's Office, Government of the Republic of Mauritius recently at HAL's Transport Aircraft Division, Kanpur in the presence of The ALH Mk III is a multi-role, multi-mission versatile helicopter in 5.5-tonne category.

It has proven its mettle in various utility roles including numerous lifesaving missions during natural calamities in India and abroad.

More than 335 ALHs have been produced to date logging around 3,40,000 cumulative flying hours. HAL also ensures technical assistance and product support to the customer to ensure the healthy serviceability of the helicopter.