How to make your retirement fund last a lifetime?

As life expectancy increases and pension coverage shrinks, building a retirement corpus isn’t enough — making it last a lifetime is the real challenge. Rising medical costs, inflation, and market fluctuations can quickly deplete savings unless your retirement portfolio is built to endure all life stages.

That’s where a pyramidal retirement framework comes in — a structured plan with three distinct layers for safety, stability, and long-term growth.

Layer 1: Safety and Liquidity (50–60% of corpus)

The foundation ensures uninterrupted monthly expenses and emergency access with minimal risk.

Ideal investments include:

Liquid and ultra-short debt mutual funds

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS)

RBI Bonds

SWPs with short-duration funds

Overnight or arbitrage funds as emergency buffers

This layer provides peace of mind and quick access to funds without market-linked volatility.

Layer 2: Stability and Moderate Growth (25–30%)

This middle layer aims to preserve purchasing power by beating inflation with moderate risk.

Best choices:

Multi-Asset Allocation mutual funds

High-quality corporate bond funds

Conservative PMS (Portfolio Management Services) offering regular payouts

This is your reliable mid-term income source and inflation hedge.

Layer 3: Long-Term Growth (10–15%)

The top layer fuels your corpus for the long run and helps leave a financial legacy.

Recommended options:

Flexi-cap, large-cap, and mid-cap equity mutual funds

Balanced Advantage Funds

High-quality equity PMS for HNIs

Use this layer sparingly in the early years of retirement and let it grow to fight long-term inflation and provide legacy capital.

Smarter Returns Need Smarter Strategy

A successful retirement plan isn’t just about picking products — it’s about strategy:

Diversify across equity, debt, and gold

Control risk by avoiding high-return traps and focusing on inflation-beating growth

Optimise taxes by utilising LTCG exemptions and harvesting losses to lower liabilities

Tax tip: LTCG from equity mutual funds up to ₹1.25 lakh annually is tax-free — spread withdrawals to stay under this limit.

NPS: A Must-Have Retirement Tool

The National Pension System (NPS) remains a powerful and underutilized tool:

Withdraw up to 60% tax-free at retirement

Use 40% to buy an annuity for lifetime income

New SLW feature allows tax-efficient staggered withdrawals, avoiding market timing risks

Pro tip: Opt for Active Choice during working years to get higher equity exposure and better long-term growth than the Auto Choice option.

Mistakes to Avoid

Relying only on annuities with low returns

Ignoring healthcare inflation — always have health insurance and a medical emergency fund

Locking funds in illiquid products like real estate or ULIPs

Skipping estate planning — create a will, assign nominees, and consider a family trust

Financial Freedom, for Life

A large corpus doesn’t guarantee comfort — but smart structuring, strategic allocation, and tax planning do. The pyramid approach ensures a steady income, liquidity in crises, and long-term capital growth. Done right, your retirement fund won't just last a lifetime — it’ll also support your legacy.