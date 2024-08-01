Hansgrohe India Unveils 'The Teal Club': A Hub for Innovation and Sustainability in Bathroom Design

The Teal Club aims to unite brilliant minds in celebration of inn ovation, sustainability, and the exploration of the future of bathroom aesthetics and functionality. It is designed to revolve around its theme ‘Teal’, a color that symbolizes tranquility, calmness, and clarity and serves as inspiration for design enthusiasts. The theme represents Hansgrohe’s commitment towards focusing on sustainability and futuristic integrated bathroom solutions. Through Teal Club, Hansgrohe India focuses on bringing together diverse perspectives and expertise, providing attendees with insights into the latest bathroom design trends, emphasizing sustainability, water efficiency, and the use of eco-friendly, premium materials.

The event showcased Hansgrohe rituals through an engaging perfume-making workshop, where attendees could select their fragrances and have customized perfumes created. This activity aligned with AXOR’s maxim, "Make it Yours," strengthening brand positioning. Additionally, a calligrapher personalized the perfume bottles by writing attendees' names on them. The evening also featured a spectacular eleven-minute drone show, highlighting formations of AXOR and hansgrohe products alongside the tagline "Life is Waterful." The event included live DJ music and an elegant gala dinner, providing an enthralling experience for all the attendees.

Speaking on the occasion, Gaurav Malhotra, MD, Hansgrohe India says, “‘The Teal Club’ is a great opportunity for Hansgrohe to connect with the design community of Hyderabad to unite, share insights, and explore the future of bathroom trends and aesthetics. By developing collaboration and emphasizing eco-friendly designs, we aim to lead the industry towards a sustainable future. 'The Teal Club' is not just an event but a dedication towards bringing the modern bathroom design culture with environmentally conscious concept for our customers”.

Abhijeet Sonar, Head Marketing, Hansgrohe India, adds, "We are excited to see such enthusiasm and engagement from our guests and it’s a great opportunity for us to engage with customers from Hyderabad and offer them an inspiring collection that’s based on serenity and calmness. 'The Teal Club' embodies our vision of merging innovation with sustainability, and it’s inspiring to witness the positive response and creative energy from all the attendees."

The event experienced presence of the prominent architects and designers from Hyderabad. It concluded with guests feeling inspired and invigorated, expressing their excitement and appreciation for the innovative ideas and meaningful connections made throughout the evening. The sense of community and shared passion for design left everyone looking forward to future editions of 'The Teal Club'