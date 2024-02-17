  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

HCL Tech’s new hiring

HCL Tech’s new hiring
x
Highlights

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, willconduct a recruitment drive on February 17 at its campus in Gannavaram, Vijayawada to recruit people...

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, willconduct a recruitment drive on February 17 at its campus in Gannavaram, Vijayawada to recruit people for more than 500 positions across technologies.

HCLTech’s recruitment drive presents opportunities for professionals with three or more years of work experience.“Ourdiverse workforce here now serves over 100 global clients with expert skills in the latest andmost niche technology advancements. Through the mega recruitment drive, we are excited towelcome stellar minds to the team,” said Shiva Prasad, CenterHead of Vijayawada, HCLTech.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X