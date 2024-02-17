Live
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
- Telangana drug regulator becomes eligible to observe USFDA inspections
Just In
HCL Tech’s new hiring
Highlights
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, willconduct a recruitment drive on February 17 at its campus in Gannavaram, Vijayawada to recruit people for more than 500 positions across technologies.
HCLTech’s recruitment drive presents opportunities for professionals with three or more years of work experience.“Ourdiverse workforce here now serves over 100 global clients with expert skills in the latest andmost niche technology advancements. Through the mega recruitment drive, we are excited towelcome stellar minds to the team,” said Shiva Prasad, CenterHead of Vijayawada, HCLTech.
