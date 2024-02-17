HCL Tech’s new hiring

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, willconduct a recruitment drive on February 17 at its campus in Gannavaram, Vijayawada to recruit people for more than 500 positions across technologies.

HCLTech’s recruitment drive presents opportunities for professionals with three or more years of work experience.“Ourdiverse workforce here now serves over 100 global clients with expert skills in the latest andmost niche technology advancements. Through the mega recruitment drive, we are excited towelcome stellar minds to the team,” said Shiva Prasad, CenterHead of Vijayawada, HCLTech.

