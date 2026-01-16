HCLTech to showcase cutting-edge Physical AI capabilities at the WEF 2026
HCLTech, a leading global technology company, will join leaders from government, business, civil society and academia for dialogues and deliberations at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. The company’s signature Pavilion, which is located at Promenade 66, will feature an AI Lounge and an open tea and coffee station.
HCLTech will be represented by its executive leadership team including C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director; Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems; Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head (Financial Services); Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware; Kristina Rogers, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Retail and CPG; Arjun Sethi, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Public Sector, Aerospace & Defense and PE Practice; Abhay Chaturvedi, Corporate VP, Tech Industries and Jill Kouri, CMO.
A key highlight of HCLTech’s presence at WEF will be the AI Lounge, a dedicated space within the pavilion that showcases HCLTech’s full-stack AI capabilities and hosts AI-focused conversations, demonstrations and real-world use cases. This will include LIVE use cases of Physical AI, which is emerging as the next frontier of AI innovation. A 2025 Zinnov study estimates the overall Physical AI market will reach about $1 trillion by 2030, with technology service providers capturing roughly 30% of that value (around $300 billion).
- HCLTech’s Kinetic AI.QA will demonstrate how robotics automates and enhances quality assurance processes across physical industries, improving precision and reducing defects, while Kinetic AI.Inspect will show robotics-driven inspection capabilities that accelerate product evaluation in manufacturing environments.
- HCLTech will also showcase its Edge AI solutions - VisionX.QA and VisionX.HSE. In addition, visitors can also experience HCLTech’s Red Teaming and AI Factory solution, Intelligent Regulatory Platform, Intelligent Safety Platform and its flagship service transformation platform, AI Force 2.0, with best-in-class agentic capabilities and Responsible AI at the very core.
Other highlights and events at the HCLTech Pavilion include:
- HCLTech Confluence, an exclusive event to honor India’s growth story
- Unleashing the Full Spectrum of AI Success Stories, a panel featuring Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems, HCLTech; Sheila Jordan, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Technology Officer, Honeywell and moderated by Louise Victoria Matsakis, Senior Business Editor, Wired Magazine
- Advancing Education with AI, a panel featuring Srimathi Shivashankar, CVP & Business Head, Edtech Services, HCLTech and Vishaal Gupta, President, Enterprise Learning and Skills, Pearson
- Winning with AI: Building future-ready organizations, a panel featuring Arjun Sethi, Chief Growth Officer, Strategic Segments, HCLTech and Vladimir Lukić, Managing Director and Senior Partner, BCG
- The New Partnership Playbook for Growth in the AI Economy, a panel featuring Abhay Chaturvedi, Corporate Vice President, Tech Industries, HCLTech; Suzan Kereere, President, Global Markets, PayPal and Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike
- How AI Factories Unlock Industrial, Edge and Agentic Value, a roundtable discussion co-hosted with DELL, which will focus on how AI Factories are set to unlock the next frontier of enterprise value by powering industrial automation, enabling real-time intelligence at the edge, and scaling Agentic AI across mission-critical workflows. This discussion will be led by Vijay Guntur, CTO, HCLTech and Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer, DELL
- Responsible AI as a competitive advantage, a roundtable discussion on how organizations can embed Responsible AI practices to drive trust, innovation and long-term value.