HCLTech to showcase cutting-edge Physical AI capabilities at the WEF 2026

HCLTech, a leading global technology company, will join leaders from government, business, civil society and academia for dialogues and deliberations at the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos. The company’s signature Pavilion, which is located at Promenade 66, will feature an AI Lounge and an open tea and coffee station.

HCLTech will be represented by its executive leadership team including C Vijayakumar, CEO & Managing Director; Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems; Srinivasan Seshadri, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head (Financial Services); Kalyan Kumar, Chief Product Officer, HCLSoftware; Kristina Rogers, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Retail and CPG; Arjun Sethi, Chief Growth Officer and Global Head, Public Sector, Aerospace & Defense and PE Practice; Abhay Chaturvedi, Corporate VP, Tech Industries and Jill Kouri, CMO.

A key highlight of HCLTech’s presence at WEF will be the AI Lounge, a dedicated space within the pavilion that showcases HCLTech’s full-stack AI capabilities and hosts AI-focused conversations, demonstrations and real-world use cases. This will include LIVE use cases of Physical AI, which is emerging as the next frontier of AI innovation. A 2025 Zinnov study estimates the overall Physical AI market will reach about $1 trillion by 2030, with technology service providers capturing roughly 30% of that value (around $300 billion).

HCLTech’s Kinetic AI.QA will demonstrate how robotics automates and enhances quality assurance processes across physical industries, improving precision and reducing defects, while Kinetic AI.Inspect will show robotics-driven inspection capabilities that accelerate product evaluation in manufacturing environments.

HCLTech will also showcase its Edge AI solutions - VisionX.QA and VisionX.HSE. In addition, visitors can also experience HCLTech’s Red Teaming and AI Factory solution, Intelligent Regulatory Platform, Intelligent Safety Platform and its flagship service transformation platform, AI Force 2.0, with best-in-class agentic capabilities and Responsible AI at the very core.

Other highlights and events at the HCLTech Pavilion include: