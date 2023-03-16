HDFC Bank, Flipkart launch credit card for merchants

Hyderabad: Banking major HDFC Bank and Flipkart Wholesale, the omnichannel B2B platform with an extensive online and offline presence, of India's homegrown Flipkart Group, launched co-branded credit card exclusively for Flipkart Wholesale members. The credit card will run on the Diners Club International network, part of the Discover Global Network, and can be used in more than 200 countries around the world where Diners Club cards are accepted.

As part of this collaboration, registered members of Flipkart Wholesale will be able to avail of 5 per cent cashback - an industry-first offer, on Flipkart Wholesale online spends. Other benefits include Rs 1,500 worth of activation cashback, with zero joining fee, along with additional cashback on utility bills and other expenses. The launch of co-branded credit cards will enhance access to credit and accelerate the adoption of digital payments while offering multiple benefits to smaller merchants in India.



