HDFC Life and Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. Collaborate to Secure Customers Financially

The partnership will enable Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.’s customers access HDFC Life’s comprehensive suite of Group and Individual life insurance solutions including range of protection and long-term savings products to meet their long-term financial goals. These will be offered through Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.’s extensive network of 3750+ branches pan-India as well as through its digital platform.

Speaking on this partnership, Vibha Padalkar – Managing Director & CEO, HDFC Life said: “Our partnership with Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. marks an important step towards achieving the industry’s goal of ‘Insurance for All by 2047’. We are committed to offering Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.’s valuable customers, both existing and new, effective life insurance solutions that will enable them to achieve their long-term financial goals. Furthermore, our seamless process integration will ensure teams across Muthoot FinCorp Ltd.’s touchpoints are digitally empowered to make the experience for themselves and their customers a delightful one. Through this partnership, we look forward to expanding the reach of life insurance and driving financial inclusion in the country.”