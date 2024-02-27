Healthtech startup Zeno Health raises $25 mnc

Mumbai : Healthtech platform Zeno Health on Tuesday said it has raised $25 million in its Series C funding round led by Korean private equity investor STIC Investments. Existing Zeno Health investor Lightbox was also a significant participant in the round.

The startup said it will use the funds to reach more consumers, expand its footprint, and further enhance its technological infrastructure. “The company remains steadfast in its mission to reach and serve 1 crore consumers monthly, aspiring to reduce the healthcare expenditure by 50 per cent,” said Siddharth Gadia, CEO and Co-founder of Zeno Health.

Started in 2017 by IIT Bombay alumni Gadia and Girish Agarwal, Zeno Health is a Mumbai-based healthcare startup operating 180 omnichannel stores and a network of 200 micro-franchises.

“Zeno Health has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to reshaping the healthcare landscape in India,” said Derrick (Kihyun) Yun, Managing Director, STIC.

So far, Zeno Health has served 25 lakh consumers, providing them savings of more than Rs 700 crore in its short and impactful journey of six years, it said.



“In the five years since we invested in Zeno, the company has created the country's largest omnichannel pharmacy platform for quality and affordable generic medicines,” said Sandeep Murthy, Founder and Managing Director, Lightbox.

