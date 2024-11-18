HerKey Concludes Powerful AccelHERate 2024 in Hyderabad, Continues Momentum in Advancing Workplace Diversity

HerKey, India’s leading women’s career community, concluded a successful AccelHERate 2024 conference in Hyderabad , gathering top HR leaders, Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI) advocates, and business executives committed to creating inclusive workplaces. The conference provided actionable insights and powerful networking opportunities for India’s DEI leaders.

AccelHERate Hyderabad delivered an agenda filled with thought leadership and strategic discussions. With sessions such as "From Policy to Practice: Making Workplaces Truly Inclusive for Women" and "Breaking the Glass Ceiling: Paths to Leadership," participants gained insights into creating impactful DEI strategies and advancing gender equality in the workforce. Rainmaker’s workshop, "Building a Culture of Compliance with DEIB," and an exclusive solution showcase highlighted innovations and practical tools for DEI implementation. The event perfectly embodied this year’s theme, #ForHer celebrating the strength, resilience, and ambition of women from across India.

HerKey Founder & CEO- Neha Bagaria welcomed the audience with her keynote speech at AccelHERate Hyderabad 2024, “At HerKey, we believe that for every woman ready to start, restart, or rise in her career, there’s a need for allies—the ‘ForHer’—to support and champion her journey. Together, we create a world where women can truly excel, not just in their careers but in every aspect of life.”

Neha also highlighted findings from the DivHERsity Benchmarking Report 2023-2024, underscoring how companies are stepping up through robust Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) policies to create more inclusive workplaces. She added, “According to a recent Herkey report, 65% of surveyed organizations have specific programs for women returnees, and 72% have implemented initiatives aimed at advancing women in leadership roles. The commitment to D&I is evident in how corporates are embracing policies that not only attract but also retain and empower women in their careers,” Neha emphasized.

The event underscored the importance of fostering relationships in professional growth, likening mentors to parents, who guide and nurture, while sponsors are akin to godparents who advocate and create opportunities. Together mentors and sponsors build a powerful system for women to reach heights in their careers.

Following its impactful Hyderabad edition, HerKey’s AccelHERate conference will be held in Pune on November 19, 2024, continuing its mission to empower companies with the resources, strategies, and connections to drive real DEI progress.