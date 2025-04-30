HerKey Launches BEE: A Pioneering Marketing Solution to Engage the Aspirational Indian Woman

Bengaluru: HerKey, India’s largest AI-powered career engagement platform for women, today announced the launch of BEE – Brand Engage Experience — a first-of-its-kind comprehensive suite of marketing solutions tailored to enable brands in engaging implicitly with the modern, aspirational Indian woman.

HerKey’s BEE (Brand Engage Experience) provides a strategic solution designed to bridge this engagement gap. Backed by HerKey’s thriving community of over 5 million women professionals, 20,000+ companies, and 200,000+ mentors and experts, BEE marks a timely move to support brands in navigating a workplace revolution led by women charting their own financial and professional paths. As more women step into boardrooms, lead businesses, and influence major purchasing decisions, BEE endows brands to build not just visibility, but authentic trust and relevance.

Women are not only entering the workforce in record numbers but are also becoming key decision-makers—influencing over 85% of all household purchases. Brands today face a growing challenge in transcending transactional communication to build authentic, value driven connections with India’s rapidly evolving female workforce. BEE enables brands to engage with this powerful demographic in more authentic, impactful ways. It bridges the growing gap between what women expect and how brands communicate. BEE ensures personalized engagement for every woman’s unique journey—whether she’s a fresher, returnee, working mom, caregiver, or aspiring leader.

“Women are no longer just consumers—they’re culture-shapers, wealth-creators, and the backbone of India's workforce resurgence. They now control over 30% of global wealth, and this figure is projected to rise to 50% in just five years,” said Neha Bagaria, Founder & CEO of HerKey. “BEE is built to help brands not just market to this powerful demographic, but to meaningfully connect with them—through stories, experiences, and conversations that matter.”

“BEE (Brand Engage Experience) is a marketing ecosystem designed to drive real, measurable impact. By tapping into HerKey’s vast network of creators, consumers, candidates, brands, and experts, BEE allows companies to craft high-impact campaigns that resonate with India’s most influential consumer group — women. BEE amplifies brand presence through rich visual storytelling to aspirational women consumers via immersive experiences like fireside chats, master classes, and expert-led sessions.”, said Wasim Sayed, VP Growth & Marketing, HerKey.

Over 20,000 companies, from startups to large enterprises, have already partnered with HerKey to build general, contemporary brand identities. BEE will now serve as the strategic vehicle for brands to amplify these efforts, scale outreach, and build credibility in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

To learn more or partner with HerKey’s BEE marketing solutions, visit: