Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy join hands for 1st-ever interoperable fast-charging network

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp and electric vehicle manufacturer Ather Energy on Wednesday entered into a partnership for an interoperable fast-charging network in the country, touted as the first-ever interoperable fast-charging network for EV two-wheelers anywhere in the world.

Through the collaboration, EV users will be able to seamlessly use both Hero VIDA and Ather Grids across the country. The combined network will cover 100 cities with over 1,900 fast-charging points.

“This largest charging network in the country will go a long way in providing a seamless and convenient ownership experience to customers. This fastest-growing network utilises the government approved connector-standard, thus ensuring current and future customers will be able to use and charge their vehicles without any hassles in the future,” said Dr Swadesh Srivastava, Chief Business Officer, Emerging Mobility BU, Hero MotoCorp.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) recently approved Light Electric Combined Charging System (LECCS), India’s first-ever indigenously developed AC and DC Combined Charging connector standard for light electric vehicles.

Customers will be able to locate and navigate to the charging stations through the “My VIDA” and Ather App. The interoperability will enable them to discover only compatible locations, locate their nearest charging station, view its availability, and navigate to the station.

“It’s a massive win for Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to collaborate on scaling up charging infrastructure. This partnership will pave the way for consumers to access an extensive network of charging stations across the country, alleviating range anxiety,” said Swapnil Jain, Co-founder and CTO, Ather Energy.

Any OEM which adopts the LECCS standard will have access to Ather Grid across India, he added.

