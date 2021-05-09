Hero MotoCorp extends closure of manufacturing plants and other facilities by another week

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation across the country, Hero MotoCorp on Sunday, May 9, 2021, decided to extend the shutdown at its manufacturing facilities across India, its Global Parts Center (GPC) in Neemrana and its R&D facility – the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur – by another week, till May 16, 2021.

This is also in keeping with its commitment to the safety and welfare of its people and to break the chain of the spread of COVID-19.



The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters said, "The company is continuously monitoring the situation and is ready with its business continuity plans to be able to quickly resume and scale up operations as and when the situation improves."



Hero MotoCorp had proactively halted the plant operations temporarily in a staggered manner for four days from April 22-May 1, which was then extended till May 9, 2021. The shutdown days were utilised by the company to carry out maintenance work at the manufacturing plants.



All corporate offices of the company have already been in Work from Home (WFH) mode.



Despite the temporary halt in plant operations, Hero MotoCorp registered total sales of 3,72,285 units in the month of April 2021. The two-wheeler manufacturer sold 3,39,329 motorcycles and 32,956 scooters in April 2021. The domestic sales of the company stood at 3,42,614 units during the month. It exported 29,671 units.



The company said, that the sales in April 2021 were subdued due to the temporary closure of plant operations and the retail outlets across several key territories in India on account of the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.





