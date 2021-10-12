Hero Motocorp launches new Connected Pleasure+ XTec; price starts at Rs 61,900

Aligned to its aggressive growth strategy in the scooter segment, Hero MotoCorp the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, today launched the new Pleasure+ 'XTec'.



The Pleasure+ XTec adds to the ever-growing appeal of the iconic Pleasure brand. The new LED projector headlamp - a first-ever feature in the 110cc segment - enhanced aesthetics and new vibrant paint in Jubilant Yellow bring a fresh appeal to the scooter.



With enhanced technology features such as Hero's revolutionary i3S Technology, (IdleStop-Start System), digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity with call and SMS alerts, Side-Stand Engine cut off, Metal Front Fender, the rider can master any driving situation with confidence.



Hero Pleasure+ 110 will be available at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country at a starting price of Rs 61,900 for the LX variant and Pleasure+ 110 XTec starts at Rs 69,500* (Ex-Showroom, Delhi).



Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said "The Pleasure+ 110 is a trendsetter and is quickly becoming one of the country's most admired and popular scooter. The XTec model brings more charm with elegant elements inspired from the Platinum edition, more durability with the front metal fender, more comfort with a branded seat backrest and a boost of technology with the projector LED headlamp, Bluetooth connectivity, and Hero's patented i3S technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. The Pleasure+ 110 has just become even more desirable!"



Naveen Chauhan, Head of Sales and Aftersales, Hero MotoCorp, said, "The iconic Pleasure brand enjoys a strong connect with the customers. With a host of first-in-segment features, the new Pleasure+ 'XTec' is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio and will bring great cheer to the youth this festive season."



The Pleasure + 'XTec'



Projector LED Headlamp: For better illumination, the new Pleasure+ XTec comes with first- in- segment projector LED headlamp. The new headlamp provides 25% more light intensity with a longer and wider road reach and anti-fog advantage that offers maximum on-road visibility in all driving conditions.



Style & Design: The Pleasure+ XTec takes forward the retro design theme and premium chrome additions on Mirrors, Muffler Protector, Handle Bar, Seat Backrest and Fender Stripe. Additionally, the dual-tone seat and colored inner panels further enhance its overall style.

Improved Comfort: With a branded seat backrest for the pillion, whether it's a long journey or your daily city route, the Pleasure+ XTec keeps its promise when it comes to high-quality comfort.

Enhanced Durability: Over and above the chrome elements that make Pleasure+ a solid ride; it now has an added advantage of a metal front fender that further enhances its durability.

Connectivity: With Pleasure+ XTec, you have everything in sight and under control. The digital analog speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity displays incoming and missed call alerts, new message alerts along with the phone battery status.

New Color theme: Available in seven exciting colors, the Jubilant Yellow specially created for the Pleasure+ XTec ensures even further enhanced exclusivity.

Engine: The Pleasure+ XTec comes with a 110cc BS-VI compliant engine producing a remarkable power output of 8 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque on demand of 8.7 NM @ 5500 for a high-performance ride. Delivering the brand promise of performance and comfort, the new Pleasure+ XTec comes with the i3S patented technology for the highest possible fuel efficiency.

Safety: Ensuring the utmost safety of the rider and pillion, the scooter has a Side-stand visual indication and a 'Side-stand Engine cut-off'.