HFCL partners with Aprecomm to power its Network offerings with AI

The leading telecom equipment manufacturer and technology provider HFCL Limited today announced powering its network offerings with Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Analytics, partnering with Aprecomm, the leading AI-powered WI-FI analytics technology provider.

Having successfully deployed and tested the Al-based solution in its PM-WAN I deployments, the Company now plans to integrate these analytics capabilities for a wider range of its products and solutions. Henceforth, HFCL's entire 10 product portfolios will have seamlessly integrated Al-powered network analytics, enhancing the experience for network service providers as well as the end-users.

With enhanced Al powered analytics, HFCL's wireless solutions ensure a consistent and optimal wireless network performance by monitoring customer experience on a real-time basis and automatically calibrating the Wi-Fi network parameters through its cloud management platform cNMS.

The automatic network optimization in real-time is achieved using Aprecomm's VWE Al engine duly integrated with all HFCL 10 Wi-Fi products.

The network operators and administrators get a well-equipped dashboard covering a range of network parameter analytics including event analysis, deployment assist, measure user index, measure user experience through correlation, insights, etc. The newly added feature will help HFCL enable all their customers - Carrier, Enterprise, and Service Provider - to offer enhanced connectivity experience to millions of end-users.

"I am elated with the partnership with Aprecomm. Integration of Aprecomm's Al-powered solutions to our platform enables HFCL to offer an enhanced user experience with added reliability and security to our customers. This partnership will help us to build resilient networks for people worldwide in all kinds of deployments. We are looking forward to expanding this integration to even our switching portfolio," said Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL.

HFCL has already deployed this solution in all its PM-WANI deployments, monitoring thousands of clients on daily basis and enabling any issue resolution with a click of a button. It has ensured enhanced Quality of Experience (QoE) using the Aprecomm Evolv engine, which provides Al suggestions to resolve deployment issues that otherwise require human intervention. HFCL plans to offer this Al solution to its existing customer for over 100K existing deployments and plans to make it available for all its new customers by default.