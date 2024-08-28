Hindustan Zinc Collaborates with TERI to Transform Wasteyard into Green belt

Hindustan Zinc Limited (NSE: HINDZINC), the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the world’s most sustainable metals and mining company according to S&P Global, has initiated the second phase of transformation of 16 hectares of wasteland at the Chanderiya Lead-Zinc Smelter into a flourishing greenbelt. By leveraging Mycorrhiza technology, in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), Hindustan Zinc is enhancing biodiversity and protecting natural ecosystems around its operational units.

The wasteland, which contains Jarofix (a residual waste generated during metal extraction from the ore) rich in iron, has begun undergoing a green transformation at the Chanderiya Lead-Zinc Smelter. The project utilizes Mycorrhiza technology, which fosters a symbiotic relationship between plants and fungi, allowing vegetation to thrive in challenging conditions. This technology creates a fast-growing, naturally rich ecosystem, converting the wasteland into a thriving, high-density green cover. This method has already yielded impressive results in the first phase, where 6.25 hectares were successfully transformed, with approximately 11,000 native species planted, creating a high-density green cover. The current phase builds on this success, aiming to further stabilize dump slopes, control erosion, and boost carbon sequestration. This achievement was recognized with the CII National Award for Environmental Best Practices 2021.

Commenting on this significant achievement, Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc Limited, said, "As the world’s most sustainable metals and mining company, we continue to set benchmarks in corporate environmental responsibility within the industry. The reclamation of the Jarofix Yard using Mycorrhiza technology is a testament to our innovative spirit and commitment to sustainable practices. We are proud to lead by example, demonstrating how industrial by-products can be turned into green assets."

Hindustan Zinc continues to make significant strides and lead by example in the industry. The company strategically focuses on a two-pronged approach to mitigating and offsetting its carbon footprint. To mitigate its carbon footprint, Hindustan Zinc is increasing the proportion of renewable energy in its energy mix and improving its operational efficiency. For instance, the company recently announced the commencement of renewable power supply from Serentica’s 180 MW solar project as part of its 450-MW renewable power delivery agreement (PDA). To offset its carbon footprint, Hindustan Zinc continues to conduct massive afforestation drives to create carbon sinks, of which this initiative is also a part. The company recently celebrated the milestone of planting over 2 million plants around its operational units in Rajasthan and Uttarakhand so far.

The company has also implemented Miyawaki plantations across its operational sites, establishing dense, diverse, and rapidly growing forests in a short span of time. Hindustan Zinc is also the first Indian company to launch a Taskforce on Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) report, aimed at integrating nature-related risks and opportunities into strategic planning. Additionally, the company has signed a significant three-year collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

The transformation of the Jarofix wasteland into a vibrant greenbelt is a prime example of how industries can proactively address environmental challenges while contributing to broader sustainability goals. To further advance its efforts in environmental stewardship, Hindustan Zinc has collaborated with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) to complete 1 million plantations by 2025, contributing to carbon sequestration and biodiversity conservation.

Hindustan Zinc has been a pioneer in adopting innovative technologies and targeted initiatives to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, enhance water positivity, recycle waste, and foster biodiversity. The company has also received the prestigious Leadership Band (A-) designation from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) for its exemplary efforts in water security and climate change. Hindustan Zinc continues to plan and strive to achieve no net loss of biodiversity at all mine sites through closure by applying a mitigation hierarchy against a 2020 baseline.

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world’s second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries and holds a market share of about 75% of the primary zinc market in India. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world’s most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2023, reflecting its operational excellence, innovation, and leading ESG practices. The company also launched EcoZen Asia's first low carbon 'green' zinc brand. Produced using renewable energy, EcoZen has a carbon footprint of less than 1 tonne of carbon equivalent per tonne of zinc produced, about 75% lower than the global average. Hindustan Zinc is also a certified 2.41 times Water-Positive company and is committed to achieving Net Zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. As a world leader in the metals and mining industry, Hindustan Zinc is pivotal in providing critical metals essential for the global energy transition for a sustainable future.