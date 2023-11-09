Hindustan Zinc partners with GreenLine for deployment of LNG-powered trucks for logistics

Debari (Rajasthan): GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd (GreenLine), India's premier LNG-powered heavy trucking logistics company, marked a historic milestone as it officially deployed its LNG-powered trucks at Hindustan Zinc, a Vedanta Group company involved in zinc, lead and silver business.

In its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility, Hindustan Zinc has chosen Essar’s green mobility solutions company, GreenLine, as its sustainable logistics partner, ushering in a new era of green logistics in the metals and mining sector.

GreenLine, in its mission to pioneer sustainable freight transportation, is investing Rs 200 crore to deploy LNG-powered trucks for Hindustan Zinc's road logistics operations. These LNG-powered trucks, manufactured by Blue Energy Motors, India's first venture into heavy-duty LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) trucks, demonstrate impressive reductions in toxic emissions compared to diesel, with cuts of up to 30 per cent in CO2, up to 100 per cent in SOx, up to 59 per cent in NOx, up to 91 per cent in particulate matter, and up to 70 per cent in CO.

GreenLine has collaborated with multiple organisations to create India's first and only integrated green logistics ecosystem, making LNG trucking a reality in India. LNG-powered vehicles, known for their significantly reduced emissions compared to diesel, perfectly align with the sustainability goals of both the organisations. This partnership paves the way for widespread adoption of LNG-fuelled long-haul trucks by showcasing their immense advantages for corporates and reinforcing the commitment to a sustainable, eco-conscious future.

Speaking on this momentous occasion, Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc, and Executive Director, Vedanta, said, "At Hindustan Zinc, we have embedded sustainable practices in every aspect of our operations to create a greener future for all. Sustainability is an integral part of our company's identity and represents the core commitment of our management and employees.

"By introducing LNG vehicles, we are not just showcasing our commitment towards decarbonizing Indian mining but also paving the way for a transport revolution. This is yet another step towards our vision of net zero by 2050 or sooner, and we look forward to scaling this up in the coming months."

Commenting on the deployment, Anand Mimani, CEO, GreenLine, said “We are excited to have been selected as the sustainable logistics partners for Hindustan Zinc. We eagerly anticipate our role in facilitating the decarbonisation of their heavy freight transportation. Indian corporate leadership is committed to reducing their carbon footprint, and our green logistics solutions are instrumental in advancing their sustainability objectives.

"We firmly believe that clean and eco-friendly mobility solutions will play a pivotal role in aiding industries to attain their sustainability goals."

Hindustan Zinc's constant commitment to becoming Net Zero emissions by 2050, or sooner, is underscored by this agreement. The company has been ranked third globally and first in Asia Pacific Region in S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022 under metal & mining sector.

This global recognition is a testament to their best-in-class sustainable practices and focus on long-term growth drivers.