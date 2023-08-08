HIPLEX 2023 garners Rs 1,500cr deals

Hyderabad: The HIPLEX 2023, the International Plastic Expo, which is the third largest expo in the country concluded on Monday evening at HITEX, Hyderabad. The exhibition was organised in the city after eight years in a new avatar in place of the previous version IPLEX. More than 50,000 business visitors from across India visited the exhibition during the four days.

Anil Reddy Vennum, National President of Indian Plastics Institute said, “Over 400 exhibitors showcased their products and services. It was spread over 20,000 sq meters. All the exhibitors put together surpassed firm business orders worth Rs 500 crore. More deals worth Rs 1,000 crore are under finalisation.” Unlike many exhibitions, the organiser - Telangana and Andhra Plastics Manufacturers Association (TAAPMA) provided free power, air and water to exhibitors who showcased live machines.

“We have incurred over Rs 1 crore on this initiative. No machine displayed went back. All the machines were sold off,” TAAPMA Chairman Vimalesh Gupta said. Srinivas Battula, Founder & Director, of Plastic Injection Moulding Machinery manufacturing, sold 19 machines worth Rs 4 crore. “The biggest ever business was made in this expo,” he said. “One of the buyers was India’s biggest toys manufacturer. Toys manufacturing will emerge as the biggest in India as there are restrictions on imports from China,” he added.