Homes worth Rs 4,100-cr registered in Hyd in Feb

Hyderabad: Knight Frank India reported a recovery in Hyderabad’s residential market in February 2026, with 6,179 property registrations, up 3 per cent YoY and 32 per cent MoM. Total transaction value rose to Rs4,139 crore, increasing 5 per cent YoY and 42 per cent MoM, indicating stronger momentum in higher-value deals.

Technical analysis shows a premium-led market structure. Homes above Rs1 crore grew 6 per cent YoY, contributing 48 per cent of total value despite only 18 per cent share in volumes, reflecting pricing power and demand depth.

Affordable housing (Over Rs50 lakh) rose 7 per cent YoY, signalling demand recovery at the lower end.

In contrast, the mid-segment (Rs50 lakh–Rs1 crore) declined 7 per cent YoY, with its share dropping to 23 per cent, indicating a bifurcation trend where buyers are either upgrading or downsizing.The weighted average price increased 2 per cent YoY, with stronger appreciation in Rangareddy and Sangareddy. Demand remained concentrated in IT-driven micro-markets such as Gachibowli and Narsingi, reinforcing a premium-driven growth cycle.

Shishir Baijal, MD, Knight Frank India, said: “The February data indicates that Hyderabad’s residential market continues to demonstrate resilience despite short-term fluctuations in monthly registrations. Registrations rose 3 per cent YoY and 32 per cent MoM, reflecting a recovery in activity following the moderation seen in the previous month.”