Honer Signatis gated community project launched

Hyderabad: Real estate developer, Honer Homes on Thursday launched its new project - Honer Signatis. The project is being developed at IDL Road on 7.8 million sq ft with 3,266 apartments. Here, three-BHK units in 1,695 and 1,885 sq ft, and 3.5 BHKs from 2,160 to 2,875 sq ft, will be available.

Honer Homes has completed 3.2 million sq ft of gated community in their last two projects.

The developer had acquired 56 acres of land at IDL Road. Of this, 1.2 million square feet is currently under development.

In that space, a luxurious villa project, Honer Richmont, is coming up on 28.4 acres. The remaining 27.5 acres will be used for Honer Signatis.

Swapna Kumar, Promoter-Director, Honer Homes said, “We are offering a launch price for a limited period. We hope that all home seekers visit us and take advantage of this offer before making their final decision.” The gated community has 18 towers, three-level parking, two clubhouses, ground and 25 floors, Promoter and Director P Venkateswarlu informed. He further said that the project also has four exclusive towers of 4BHK ultra-premium apartments, where all four apartments are corner apartments with a separate maid room and a lobby space at the entrance of each apartment.

Honer Signatis has two clubhouses, Club Signatis and Club Elysia that occupy a total of 1.31 lakh sq ft. While Club Signatis focuses on daily essentials like a clinic, bank with locker facility and supermarket, Club Elysia has exclusive sports and fitness complex with separategym for men andwomen, on 20,000 sq ft. Afive-acre centrally located open-park and a vehicle-free podium area,will also be available.

Balu Chowdary, Promoter-Director, Honer Homes, said that the company has about 10 million sq ftin planning stage for future development.