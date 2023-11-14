Hourly Fresh Supermarket opens new store

Hyderabad: Hourly Fresh Supermarket has unveiled its store at Chaderghat in Malakpet, Hyderabad.

Hourly Fresh is committed to provide the highest quality products and an unparalleled shopping experience with its state-of-the-art facility, with an emphasis on fresh produce and high-quality goods, Hourly Fresh Supermarket sets itself apart from its competitors. True to its name, Hourly Fresh provides an impressive array of fresh fruits, vegetables, groceries, bakery and dairy products etc, and this new location will also offer a range of household essentials to cater to the needs of the customers. The new store is designed to elevate the shopping experience to new heights.

In addition to the in-store experience, Hourly Fresh also offers an online shopping platform and app. Customers can enjoy the convenience of high-quality products delivered to the comfort of their doorstep, further enhancing the overall shopping experience, which is one of the key features being introduced by Hourly Fresh, O2O (Online-to-offline) model.

"We are delighted to bring Hourly Fresh Supermarket’s vision for convenience and quality to more families in this surrounding area," said Syed, Managing Director of Hourly Fresh Supermarket. "Our aim is to redefine the supermarket shopping experience by providing top quality products and services while investing in the local community,” he added.

"Most supermarkets, hypermarkets are majorly concentrating on posh areas, IT sector areas or Gated Community nearby areas. We at Hourly Fresh, along with such areas, committed to expand in middle class areas too and promise the middle-class people to provide supermarket experience near to their localities," said Mohammad Iqbal, Growth Director, Hourly Fresh Supermarket.

To mark the launch, Hourly Fresh Supermarket has planned an exciting schedule for the grand opening day. The customers can expect exclusive discounts on selected products and a festive atmosphere with food tasting sessions and various other promotional activities throughout the day.