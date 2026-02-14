Housing lead-to-buy conversion time declines across many cities

Homes priced between Rs 1-2 crore took the highest lead-to-buy conversion time in 2025, clocking in at about 30 days, a report showed on Friday. In 2024, it was the highest at 47 days, thereby declining by over 17 days last year.

With higher prices, more new supply, and alternative investment options also attractive, buyers are typically taking longer to finally seal the deal, according to the report by ANAROCK’s proprietary AI analytics platform ASTRA.

“Buyers of homes priced between Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore took the second-longest time (29 days) to push the ‘buy’ button from the day they generated the first to paying the booking amount,” said Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, ANAROCK Group.

It was the same back in 2024, as well. Notably, homes priced under Rs 3 crore pushed the conversion time to 27 days in 2025, against 17 days in 2024 when it was the lowest, he informed.

This increase in conversion time from the lowest point reflects a shift from a seller-driven market to a more cautious, selective luxury housing-driven one.

Demand in the luxury category is normalising now, with ample new luxe supply entering the market giving the target clientele a wider spread of options, said Kumar.

On the other hand, homes priced Rs 2-3 crore saw the lowest conversion time of just 15 days in 2025 — from 28 days in 2024 – a YoY reduction of 13 days.

This faster decision-making reflects strong buyer confidence and value perception in this segment, and possibly also FOMO brought on by the relatively limited supply.

Affordable homes (priced less than Rs 50 lakh) saw their conversion time reduce from 28 days in 2024 to 19 days in 2025.

This reduction can be attributed to a limited options available in the primary market, as new supply in this category has reduced substantially over the last few years, said the report.

Rising rents across top cities are also pushing several first-time budget homebuyers to make purchase decisions aided by faster loan approvals, digital loan processing, and better access to credit.

The analysed consumer behaviour data indicates that between 2020 and 2025, the conversion time was lowest in 2022 at 22 days, and the highest in 2020 at 35 days.