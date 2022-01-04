Housing sales in Hyderabad zoom 197% in 2021

Hyderabad: Housing sales in Hyderabad went up by a whopping 197 per cent in 2021 as compared to the previous year, according to a study by property consultant Anarock.



Housing sales in the city increased to 25,410 units in 2021 from 8,560 units during Covid-hit 2020. New launches in the residential sector also went up by 144 per cent to 51,470 units in 2021 from 21,110 units a year ago. Nearly 81 per cent new supply was added in the mid-segment (Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh) and the premium segment (Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore budget range), the study revealed.

According to the study, Indian residential real estate staged a convincing comeback in 2021, despite the devastating second wave of Covid-19. Anarock data revealed that about 2.37 lakh units were launched across the top seven cities during the year, touching the pre-Covid levels of 2019s. Yearly, new launches rose by 85 per cent in 2021 over 2020.