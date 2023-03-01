How EpicPlay is shaking up the traditional gaming model

The pre-internet era, which relied heavily on offline entertainment like a variety of board games and card games, gradually moved to online gaming. Even video, desktop, and console games that did not require an internet connection were widely played by gamers across the world. Thanks to the internet era, free online games or just online gaming became a thing before we knew it.

People started switching to online gaming in the late 1900s when LAN connections were used to connect, play, and compete with each other. The number of internet users increased to 5.3 billion in 2022 and continues to rise exponentially as per Statista. Off late, many websites and browser game specialists like EpicPlay have come into being, making games more accessible than ever.

After months of hard work, EpicPlay has successfully taken the trend of browser games to the next level by transitioning traditional games into freely accessible online games. With over 650K average monthly active players and more than 1K users every minute, the ecosystem of browser games is set to create new trends in the online gaming industry.

Accessibility and replayability

While the traditional gaming model still exists, mostly in South Asian countries like India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Indonesia, online gaming is shaping the future of the gaming industry for more reasons than one. To retain the essence of traditional gaming even in the internet era, websites like EpicPlay have successfully transformed popular traditional games like the Ludo game into entertaining and accessible online games available at the fingertips.

While traditional games have a brief list of shortcomings - the need for players to be physically present together and have a certain type of setup and space to play the game, online gaming effortlessly eliminates them. All players need is an internet connection, and they can connect and play with distant friends and family. Moreover, online gaming has given traditional games a modern touch by introducing different levels of difficulty and other variations in the gameplay, which increases the games' replayability. Internet users tend to find these variations interesting and keep returning to the game for more fun and entertainment.

Cost-effectiveness of online games

Remember, back in the late 1900s, gaming meant playing games by connecting gaming consoles to your television and having a joystick and other components attached. Buying and maintaining them was a huge liability, and sometimes, such games even needed upgrades or technologically advanced devices. Cut to today; all the games that we played back in the day are available free of cost. For example, EpicPlay players can play ludo, chess, cricket, and many other games without any investment.

User experience and technology support

User experience is a significant catalyst in the success of any technology-driven device, app, game, or website. It is a major aspect that users look for as it determines how effortlessly they can use it to fulfill their requirements. Similarly, for a superior user experience, online gaming websites are expected to all-encompassing catering to every gamer's needs, be it a simple UI or support for browsers.

The development team at EpicPlay has tried to keep user experience a top priority by making the games simple and providing a how-to guide to avoid confusion in the gameplay. With support for many browsers, including Google Chrome, Safari, Opera, Mozilla Firefox, and even Android WebView, online gaming has become extremely accessible.

Role of diversity in online gaming

According to a report, the online gaming market was worth $137.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow up to $450.8 billion by 2029. One of the key reasons online gaming became immensely popular in a short time is the variety of gaming options it offers to players with varied interests as opposed to the traditional gaming model. EpicPlay and other similar online gaming platforms host multiple categories of games so that gaming enthusiasts can enjoy their favorite kinds of games with equal benefits.

Safety and security

Last but not least, how safe is online gaming? Players need to be sure that their data and computer systems are safe from malware and cyber fraud. By implementing powerful security measures such as SSL certificates, websites ensure a secure gaming environment for their players.

Conclusion

Online gaming platforms like EpicPlay are set to shape the future of gaming by providing players with an e-playground that is safe, accessible, easy to use, and entertaining. As technology advances, we expect a bright future for the online gaming industry via such constantly evolving and engaging gaming platforms.