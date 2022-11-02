How Temu is Making the Distinction Between Wholesale and Retail Irrelevant

Temu is the latest global marketplace that shoppers are currently swarming to as the e-commerce platform offers superior products at reasonable prices, making the distinction between retail and wholesale irrelevant.

As part of the Nasdaq-listed PDD Group [NASDAQ:PDD], Temu is no novice when it comes to international retail and overseas shipping. The e-commerce network served close to 900 million customers and handled 61 billion orders in 2021.

Temu differs from other e-commerce platforms in that it offers online retail shopping services at wholesale prices, but without the bulk buying required from traditional wholesale clubs. There is also no annual membership fee to pay just to be able to shop on the platform. Consumers are able to buy at wholesale prices anytime, anywhere, and at any quantity.

Temu is innovating with the Consumer-to-Manufacturer (C2M) business model, which connects consumers directly with manufacturers, giving the market access to a wide range of global goods from some of the top manufacturers in the world. In fact, Temu taps into the 11 million manufacturers and suppliers in its network to source the items in its site.

This way, manufacturers are able to assess the market, and develop products that suit the current trends, needs, and preferences of consumers. Temu currently has well over 100 categories, as well as thousands of products to choose from as the platform continues to bring unique and functional products into the market.

How Can Temu Bring Wholesale Prices to Retail Shopping?

With wholesale markets, buyers are usually retailers or other institutional buyers who purchase vast amounts of goods and get a discount on the unit price in return, otherwise known as the wholesale price. This is not a pragmatic way of shopping as the average individual shopper cannot afford to purchase hundreds, if not thousands, of the same item, and has no need for them.

Retail shopping on the other hand offers purchases for individuals, but are often laden with costs and markups. It is estimated that retailers typically add a markup of 50% above the wholesale price, which can increase depending on the item and the brand. Physical retail shops are also limited by shelf space, so stores cannot carry as much inventory as online shops can.

Temu is an online marketplace, and has no physical limitations when it comes to expanding its catalog. All the products listed in the site are made with high-quality materials and advanced manufacturing technology that keeps its price competitive without compromising on quality. Temu works closely with its partner manufacturers to ensure every item is made with a high standard of quality.

This is how Temu is able to bring wholesale prices to the retail market; by linking consumers and manufacturers through its C2M global marketplace, customers have direct access to international goods at wholesale prices as the platform cuts the middleman out of the equation.

Consumers can buy what they want, and how many they want, at any time they want, to get a good deal. Temu is blurring the lines between wholesale and retail, and bringing quality discounts to the market.

The platform is quickly becoming the site to go to for great deals and discounts, as more and more users flock to Temu for a unique shopping experience!