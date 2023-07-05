HP Enterprise plans server mfg unit in India

US-based Hewlett Packard Enterprise has signed an initial pact with VVDN Technologies under which they plan to produce high-end servers worth $1 billion in the next 4-5 years, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed within 10 days of the India-US joint statement on co-production and development of technologies.



“It is a pleasure to share that HP Enterprise has agreed to produce high-end servers in India under the IT Hardware PLI scheme which was recently approved by our Prime Minister. “Under the scheme, they have signed the first MoU with VVDN Technologies. They will have production worth USD 1 billion in the next 4-5 years,” the Union Minister for IT and Telecom said. He said that the production is expected to start from November this year. HPE has its largest workforce outside the US in India.

Its largest campus in the world, at Mahadevapura in Bengaluru, is home to many of HPE’s worldwide product development resources. More than 4,000 of HPE’s most distinguished scientists, engineers, and research teams are based out of HPE’s R&D hub at this campus. Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE, said that India is a strategic market for HPE’s business, talent, innovation and now, manufacturing.

“Customers in India continue turn to HPE to help them digitally transform, and our 14,000 team members here play a key role in driving our edge-to-cloud strategy,” Neri added.