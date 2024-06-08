HSBC assigns zero value to Byju’s, once $22bn worth

In what could be a shocker to many, edtech firm Byju’s, which was once valued at $22 billion, is now worth zero, according to a research note by financial firm HSBC. HSBC has assigned zero value to investment company Prosus’ nearly 10 per cent stake (or about $500 million) in Byju’s.



“We assign zero value to Byju’s stake amid multiple legal cases and funding crunch,” according to the HSBC note.

“Previously, we valued around 10 per cent stake in Byju’s by applying an 80 per cent discount to the latest publicly disclosed valuation,” the note added.