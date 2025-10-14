HSBC India celebrates India’s heritage through the Helping Hands Mela

HSBC India inaugurated the 23rd edition of its flagship annual initiative, the ‘Helping Hands Mela’, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and community empowerment. This year’s Mela brings together over 50 NGOs from across the country, offering a vibrant showcase of India’s rich heritage of arts, crafts and festive products.

The exhibitionwill run from 13 October to 17 October, 2025, across 24 HSBC branches in 11 cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gurgaon, and Jaipur. Open to both HSBC customers and walk-in patrons, the Mela offers a unique opportunity to celebrate the festive spirit while supporting meaningful causes.

The Helping Hands Mela showcases an extensive range of products, including:

• Art and Craft: Handcrafted jewellery, woven fabrics, home linen, and stationery.

• Festive Items: Diwali-themed products including Diyas and festive decor

• Food and Accessories: A variety of locally made delicacies and accessories.

Proceeds from the Mela will directly support the causes championed by the participating NGOs, helping to uplift the communities they serve.

Sharing her thoughts on the initiative,Aloka Majumdar, MD& Head of Sustainability,HSBC India, said,“At HSBC, we believe in keeping communities at the heart of everything we do. The Helping Hands Mela has become a cherished tradition, allowing us to celebrate the festival of lights while making a meaningful difference. We are proud to provide a platform for NGOs and artisians to showcase their work and connect with a wider audience. We invite our customers, patrons, and employees to join us in this joyous initiative and share the true spirit of Diwali.”

The Helping Hands Mela is a testament to commitment to sustainability, inclusivity, and community empowerment. By bridging the gap between NGOs, artisans, and patrons, the Mela not only preserves traditional crafts, but also fosters a brighter, more inclusive future for all.

HSBC India and Sustainability

HSBC India’s strategy to support sustainable economic growth, focuses on Community Investment (CSR interventions), Sustainable Operations, Sustainable Finance and Sustainability Risk.

The strategy is delivered through a combination of programmes, collaboration, and partnerships. We believe it requires a concerted effort between business, governments and other stakeholders on policies and programmes to support transition to a more sustainable future.

HSBCIndia

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities.

HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 44,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 57 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,214bn at30 June 2025, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.