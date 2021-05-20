HUL to provide free oxygen concentrators in Bengaluru, Delhi

New Delhi: FMCG major Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has rolled out 'Mission HO2PE' to provide oxygen concentrators free of cost to Covid patients in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

According to the company, India is facing a severe shortage of oxygen (O2) concentrators as the healthcare system continues to grapple with the deadly second wave of Covid-19.

"Through Mission HO2PE, HUL has airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators into India. HUL's partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea will provide access to oxygen for Covid-19 patients directly in their homes, thereby reducing the pressure on our healthcare infrastructure which is already under duress.

"In New Delhi and Bengaluru, patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator... Once the requirement is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient's doorstep.

A trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing the functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator," HUL said.

