Hyd, Delhi-NCR, B’luru lead property price rise in Q3

India’s residential property market maintained its strong momentum in the July–September quarter of 2025, with housing prices rising between 7% and 19% year-on-year across the country’s top eight cities, according to digital real estate platform PropTiger.com (part of Aurum PropTech).

The surge was fuelled by robust end-user demand in the premium segment, elevated input costs, and a limited supply of ready-to-move-in homes.

Among major markets, Delhi-NCR witnessed the steepest rise with a 19% year-on-year and 9.8% quarter-on-quarter price jump, supported by strong luxury housing demand and major infrastructure developments. The region’s average property price climbed to `8,900 per sq. ft. from `7,479 per sq. ft. a year ago. Bengaluru and Hyderabad followed with 15% and 13% annual price growth, respectively. Average prices reached `8,870 per sq. ft. in Bengaluru and `7,750 per sq. ft. in Hyderabad during the quarter. Other key markets, including Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, also reported healthy single-digit growth, reflecting broad-based strength across regions.

Premiumization Drives Market Value

Home sales across the top eight cities moderated slightly, with 95,547 units sold in Q3 2025 — a 1% annual and 2.2% quarterly decline in volume. However, the total sales value surged 14% year-on-year to `1.52 lakh crore, underscoring the market’s shift toward higher-value homes.