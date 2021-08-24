Hyderabad airport records huge rise in air traffic

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport saw an increase in the number of flights across domestic sectors as the airport is ensuring the safest possible environment for all its travellers, according to a GMR media release.

The airport recorded a substantial rise in air traffic movements (ATMs) in July. From just over 100 on June 1, the ATMs gradually increased and reached 288 on July 25. More than 8,000 ATMs were recorded from Hyderabad International Airport in July. From around 10,000 passengers on June 1, the number of passengers increased almost thrice and crossed 29,000 on a single day, on July 18. Daily passenger volume flowing through the airport almost tripled in 2 months. The airport witnessed more than 6.8 lakh domestic passengers and more than 50,000 international travellers during July, it added.

As the national vaccination numbers are moving higher, demand for air travel is gradually picking up across sectors. With stringent hygiene, digitalisation, and safety standards in place, travellers are gaining confidence and are taking to air travel.