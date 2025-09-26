Hyderabad Celebrates the Timeless Art of Printmaking with Edition 2

Hyderabad is set to celebrate the intricate world of printmaking with Edition 2, a landmark exhibition at the Chitramayee State Gallery of Art, Jubilee Hills, from September 19–28, 2025. Featuring 30 artists from 14 states, the show explores a 15th-century art form that traces its roots back to the Indus Valley and 16th-century India, while highlighting contemporary reinterpretations.

Curated by Annapurna M. and Attri Chetan, Edition 2 blends tradition and innovation, offering visitors a rare opportunity to witness printmaking’s technical precision and poetic charm. The exhibition inaugurates on September 19 at 5:00 PM, graced by Shilpa Reddy, Mrs. India and lifestyle influencer, and Dr. Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General of the National Gallery of Modern Art.

A major highlight is the launch of a public printmaking studio, alongside artist-led workshops and a mini print portfolio initiative, giving art enthusiasts a hands-on experience of the medium. “Edition 2 is about rediscovering the art of making itself — a dialogue between tradition and experimentation,” says curator Annapurna Madipadiga.

This edition promises to engage, educate, and inspire, marking a significant milestone in Hyderabad’s cultural landscape.